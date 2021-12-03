COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

If you have not received your primary COVID-19 vaccine series or your booster dose, VA Central Iowa In Des Moines is offering them for everyone 18 and older.

If you received your Moderna 2-dose primary vaccine series 6 months or more ago you may be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. If you received the Janssen single-dose primary vaccination 2 months or more ago you may be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Simply come to the Primary Care Department at the VA hospital at 3600-30th Street in Des Moines any time between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and bring your vaccination card.

If you already have an upcoming appointment scheduled with Primary Care, you can get your vaccine at your appointment.