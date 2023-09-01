An immersive narrative and musical experience (featuring world-class artists), led by U.S. Army Veteran Jaymes Poling, recounting his deployments in Afghanistan and his return home, igniting vital discussions on Veterans' challenges and mental health.

SCHEDULE

6 p.m.: Doors open

7 p.m.: Performance

8:30 p.m.: Panel Discussion & audience Q&A

TICKETS

General Admission: $20

$20 Veterans, Active-Duty Military and their families : Complimentary tickets are available for Veterans, active-duty service members and their families. Please select tickets for your whole party.

: Please select tickets for your whole party. ADA Admission Available: Valid for our guests who require accessible seating themselves or for someone purchasing on their behalf.

Disclaimer: Modern Warrior LIVE includes the sights and sounds of war, the recounting of combat and physical violence. Please be aware that this could trigger certain feelings and responses.

Modern Warrior LIVE is co-hosted by the NVMM, in partnership with the VA Central Ohio Whole Health Care System Whole Health team.