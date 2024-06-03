Welcome Home Event
veteran and family free zoo admission
When:
Sat. Jul 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 West Powell Rd
Powell, OH
Cost:
Free
Admission: FREE (Please provide Military ID, DD 214, or VA Patient ID)
Contact the Columbus VA at
Columbus – VA Central Ohio Healthcare System has partnered with the Columbus Zoo, VFW Ohio Charities, the American Legion and other community sponsors to host the 2024 Welcome Home Event. This is an annual event in recognition of Veterans from all eras, Active Duty, Reserve & Guard Service Members and their families for their service and sacrifices.
The Welcome Home Event is an opportunity for Veterans and their families to enjoy a free day at the zoo and the opportunity to receive information on resources and benefits that Veterans have earned through their service to our country. This year the event will focus on the PACT Act including how to file a claim and possible increased benefits and service connection status. Make plans to join us on July 6, bring your family and enjoy the comradery with other Veterans.
The Welcome Home Event features:
- Free admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to all Veterans, Active-Duty members and their families.
- Special Welcome Home activities & lunch at the Water’s Edge Event Park at the Columbus Zoo.
- Activities include:
- Live entertainment
- Community resources for Veterans and their families
- VA health care, resources and benefits information
For more information about programs and services offered by the VA, visit www.columbus.va.gov or follow us on Facebook @VAColumbus. To enroll in VA healthcare, please call 614-257-5608 or visit www.va.gov/health-care/