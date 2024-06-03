Welcome Home Event veteran and family free zoo admission When: Sat. Jul 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 4850 West Powell Rd Powell, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Cost: Free





Admission: FREE (Please provide Military ID, DD 214, or VA Patient ID) Contact the Columbus VA at with any questions or for more information.

Columbus – VA Central Ohio Healthcare System has partnered with the Columbus Zoo, VFW Ohio Charities, the American Legion and other community sponsors to host the 2024 Welcome Home Event. This is an annual event in recognition of Veterans from all eras, Active Duty, Reserve & Guard Service Members and their families for their service and sacrifices.

The Welcome Home Event is an opportunity for Veterans and their families to enjoy a free day at the zoo and the opportunity to receive information on resources and benefits that Veterans have earned through their service to our country. This year the event will focus on the PACT Act including how to file a claim and possible increased benefits and service connection status. Make plans to join us on July 6, bring your family and enjoy the comradery with other Veterans.

The Welcome Home Event features:

Free admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to all Veterans, Active-Duty members and their families.

Special Welcome Home activities & lunch at the Water’s Edge Event Park at the Columbus Zoo.

Activities include: Live entertainment Community resources for Veterans and their families VA health care, resources and benefits information

