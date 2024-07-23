2024 VA Central Ohio Mental Health Summit VHA OSU MH Summit When: Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center at The Ohio State University 2201 Fred Taylor Drive Columbus, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center at The Ohio State University Cost: Free





No registration is required. This event is free and open to all Veterans and those who care for Veterans.



For more details, please call Dan Lee at or email Daniel.Lee70@va.gov

On behalf of the VA Central Ohio Health Care System, you are invited to attend this year’s Mental Health Summit. Our Summit is held annually to bring Veterans, VA staff and community partners together to exchange ideas on how to best serve the Veterans in our community.

This event is free and open to all Veterans and those who care for Veterans. We’ll start the day with check-in and a continental breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. courtesy of our friends at the Ohio State University College of Social Work. This will be followed by a message from our VA Central Ohio Health Care System leaders.

Then we’ll jump right into the following presentations from our esteemed community partners:

Southeast Incorporated will lead a conversation about how non-VA providers care for Veterans.

The Franklin County Veterans Service Commission will talk about all the many ways they help Veterans, and how Veterans can get connected to Service Commission.

Star Behavioral Health will tell us about Military and Veteran culture, and how being a part of this culture affects how Veterans experience mental health care.

VA Community Care and Enrollment will speak on how Veterans can receive care with us and in the community.

Finally, the new COMPACT Act will be discussed, and we’ll learn how it enables qualifying Veterans to receive suicide care in the community.

