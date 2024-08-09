Receiving YOUR VA Benefits Through the PACT Act

PACT Act Webinar

When: Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET





Register If you want to attend, register now (click the Register hyperlink above). When your registration is approved, you'll receive an invitation to join the webinar.

Join us for this FREE webinar to learn how you can start receiving Veteran Affairs benefits today. The PACT Act is a law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans — and their survivors — with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. Brought to you by Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 10 serving Ohio and VA Central Ohio Health Care System.

