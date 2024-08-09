3rd Annual VA Fall Festival VA Fall Festival, cars, food, games, music, raffle, veteran resources When: Sat. Sep 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 155 3253 S. High Street Columbus, OH Cost: Free





No RSVP required. FREE to Veterans and their families. Plenty of space but limited seating. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. If you have questions call .

Don’t miss our 3rd VA Fall Festival! This Suicide Prevention Month, the Suicide Prevention Team at the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System has partnered with Life Side Ohio to provide a family-friendly event for Veterans and their supporters to come have fun and connect with others. The event also aims to spread hope and awareness by providing resources, information, and ways to offer help and support Veterans during challenging times.

Musical entertainment by SESSION FIVE. Food, carnival games, raffle prizes, face painting, photo booth, bounce house, petting zoo, vintage cares, Veteran resource fair and more!

This is a great opportunity to meet other Veterans, interact with Columbus VA staff and meet other organizations that serve Veterans. No RSVP required, but bring a blanket or chair and plan to enjoy the music, food and activities.

