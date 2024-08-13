Central Ohio Veterans Stand Down central ohio veterans stand down When: Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET Where: Greater Columbus Convention Center 400 N. High Street Halls C & D Columbus, OH Cost: Free





For more information:

EMAIL www.CentralOhioStandDown.org WEB Site www.CentralOhioStandDown.org USPS Mail

Central Ohio Stand Down

947 East Johnstown Road, # 225

Gahanna, OH 43230-1851

Central Ohio Veterans Stand Down is a dynamic service/social/information event that serves our Veterans of Central Ohio. Since 1995, Volunteers, Sponsors, and Community Partners have been committed in supporting our Veteran Men and Women!

Service Sections for Veterans

Agency Provider Services: Over 100 organizations providing life-improving services

VA Medical Services: “Nose-to-Toes” checkups, flu shots, podiatry care, medical information and much more

Flag Program: Over 1,000 guests and providers come together to recite our Pledge of Allegiance and our National Anthem

Legal Aid: Attorneys from the Columbus Legal Aid offer their assistance

Female Veterans: Services and providers are available to meet the needs of female Veterans.

Veteran Recreation: Learn of new recreational activities for Veterans

Academic & Training: Academic opportunities for 2 & 4 year, vocational & technical education services, and GI Bill information

Job Opportunities: Resume writing, career planning, skill assessment, and job placements

Home Essentials: NEW housewares and NEW clothing

Groceries: Fresh food and snacks!

Haircuts: A great trim always lifts the spirits!

Housing: Assist in providing housing for Vets and their families

Veteran Art & Crafts: Practice artistic skills and learn therapeutic crafts

Hot Lunch: Guests enjoy a hot catered meal with a

Dairy Queen frozen treat!

Providers

Approved Providers offer their services at no cost to our Veterans. Up to 100 providers offer their services to enlighten and improve the lives of our Veterans. Sign up is 90 days before the program event. There are no conference fees to approved Providers.

Volunteer Opportunities

Setup - October 21, 2024, 9am - 3:00pm Volunteers help us unload event supplies, set up tables and chairs the day before the event at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. This includes decorating the hall with flags and signage, sorting groceries, and setting up clothing.

Event - October 22, 2024. 7am- 1:30pm Volunteers help us serve and guide our Veteran guests through all the various 13 sections of services that we offer. A warm smile is always welcoming to our guests!

Tear Down - October 22, 2024 1:30 - 2:30 Volunteers help us pack up event supplies, pack up signs and flags, and stack tables/chairs.

Veteran Outreach

Ask a Vet to Bring a Vet! Invite Veterans who are friends, family and/or fellow workers to Stand Down. We have speakers who can talk to your organizations!

Coffee & donuts and lunch are free to all veterans and to all approved Providers and Volunteers the day of the event.

Parking is free both days to all participants.

