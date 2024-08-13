1° of Separation veteran suicide awareness depression When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm ET Where: National Veterans Memorial and Museum 300 W Broad St Columbus, OH Cost: Free





In honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System invites our Veteran community to come together for an evening of laughter and discussion featuring 1° of Separation: A funny look at Depression and Suicide. 1° of Separation is a comedy show and suicide prevention program aimed at ending the stigma of mental illness. The show’s name reflects the prevalence of depression and emphasizes the perspective that depression has one degree of separation, meaning if you don't suffer, then someone you know does. The show uses laughter and vulnerability to bring dialogue, awareness, and acceptance for those suffering from depression. The comedians use humor and share truths to help others learn to laugh at the dark stuff because laughter releases the pain. With an army of comedians, 1° of Separation hopes to kill the stigma of depression and share stories of hope, happiness, and triumph. The event is open to Veterans and Service Members, their families, and the community.

Doors open at 6:00 PM



6-7:00 PM Light Hors D’oeuvres and Non-alcoholic Beverages



7-8:30 PM Stand-up comedy followed by panel discussion

