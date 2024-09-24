Delaware Community Veterans Parade largest Veterans parade in Central Ohio When: Sun. Nov 3, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Delaware County Fairgrounds 236 Pennsylvania Ave Delaware, OH Cost: Free





More details For the most up to date information on the parade visit: DelawareOhVeteransParade.com

You’re invited to join us for the Delaware Community Veterans Parade - the largest Veterans Parade in Central Ohio.

Parade steps off at 3pm from the Delaware County Fairgrounds and ends on Wilmer St. (Selby lot @ OWU)

Parade is open to all Veterans and Veterans Support Groups and Programs - Honoring all Veterans.

The 2024 theme will recognize Operation Enduring Freedom Vets, Iraq Veterans and WWII Vets for the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge!

Join us prior to the parade for: Veterans Social & Ceremony - 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM—Public Welcome

Delaware County Fairgrounds—Jr. Fair Building – 236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware

Light lunch, Comradery and Entertainment by Dennis Smith & Friends

Rain or shine, come cheer on our Veterans Downtown Delaware (Specific parade route is listed on our website)

