Delaware Community Veterans Parade
largest Veterans parade in Central Ohio
When:
Sun. Nov 3, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Delaware County Fairgrounds
236 Pennsylvania Ave
Delaware, OH
Cost:
Free
For the most up to date information on the parade visit: DelawareOhVeteransParade.com
You’re invited to join us for the Delaware Community Veterans Parade - the largest Veterans Parade in Central Ohio.
Parade steps off at 3pm from the Delaware County Fairgrounds and ends on Wilmer St. (Selby lot @ OWU)
Parade is open to all Veterans and Veterans Support Groups and Programs - Honoring all Veterans.
The 2024 theme will recognize Operation Enduring Freedom Vets, Iraq Veterans and WWII Vets for the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge!
- Join us prior to the parade for: Veterans Social & Ceremony - 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM—Public Welcome
Delaware County Fairgrounds—Jr. Fair Building – 236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware
Light lunch, Comradery and Entertainment by Dennis Smith & Friends
- Veterans Parade - 3:00 PM – Rain or Shine
Rain or shine, come cheer on our Veterans Downtown Delaware (Specific parade route is listed on our website)