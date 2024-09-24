Skip to Content

Delaware Community Veterans Parade

largest Veterans parade in Central Ohio

When:

Sun. Nov 3, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Delaware County Fairgrounds

236 Pennsylvania Ave

Delaware, OH

Cost:

Free

More details

For the most up to date information on the parade visit: DelawareOhVeteransParade.com

You’re invited to join us for the Delaware Community Veterans Parade - the largest Veterans Parade in Central Ohio.

Parade steps off at 3pm from the Delaware County Fairgrounds and ends on Wilmer St. (Selby lot @ OWU)

Parade is open to all Veterans and Veterans Support Groups and Programs - Honoring all Veterans.

The 2024 theme will recognize Operation Enduring Freedom Vets, Iraq Veterans and WWII Vets for the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge!

  • Join us prior to the parade for: Veterans Social & Ceremony - 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM—Public Welcome
    Delaware County Fairgrounds—Jr. Fair Building – 236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware 
    Light lunch, Comradery and Entertainment by Dennis Smith & Friends
  • Veterans Parade - 3:00 PM – Rain or Shine
    Rain or shine, come cheer on our Veterans Downtown Delaware (Specific parade route is listed on our website)

