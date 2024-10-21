2024 Veterans Day Rally Ohio MILVETS Veterans Day Rally When: Sun. Nov 10, 2024, 11:30 am – 3:30 pm ET Where: National Veterans Memorial and Museum 300 W Broad St Columbus, OH Cost: Free





Join us at the MILVETS Veterans Day Rally on November 10th to celebrate and honor our Veterans.

The event will feature entertainment, a free meal and Veteran-related vendor tents. All attendees can also take advantage of the Dog Tag Discount Program and enjoy discounted or complementary admission to NVMM and COSI.

Let’s come together to show our appreciation for those who have served to protect this great nation.

Please join us in support of “Toys for Tots” and bring a toy. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be making their first appearance in Columbus!

Free food

Free admittance for everyone to the museum

Free parking – and easy drop off area close to event

Activities for adults and kids – face painting and magic show

Key information tents for Veterans and their dependents

For all Veterans and those who did not serve but want to show support!

