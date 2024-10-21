2024 Veterans Day Rally
Ohio MILVETS Veterans Day Rally
When:
Sun. Nov 10, 2024, 11:30 am – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
National Veterans Memorial and Museum
300 W Broad St
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
Join us at the MILVETS Veterans Day Rally on November 10th to celebrate and honor our Veterans.
The event will feature entertainment, a free meal and Veteran-related vendor tents. All attendees can also take advantage of the Dog Tag Discount Program and enjoy discounted or complementary admission to NVMM and COSI.
Let’s come together to show our appreciation for those who have served to protect this great nation.
Please join us in support of “Toys for Tots” and bring a toy. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be making their first appearance in Columbus!
- Free food
- Free admittance for everyone to the museum
- Free parking – and easy drop off area close to event
- Activities for adults and kids – face painting and magic show
- Key information tents for Veterans and their dependents
For all Veterans and those who did not serve but want to show support!