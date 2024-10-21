Ashley's Annual Veteran Celebration - Ohio
friendly event celebrating Veterans & Active Military and their families
When:
Sun. Oct 27, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Marion County Fairgrounds
220 East Fairground Street
Marion, OH
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join your local, Veteran-owned Ashley Stores to celebrate our Veterans for their service during this family friendly FREE event!
Presented by your locally-owned, veteran-owned Ashley Stores in Central Ohio.
Join us for a FREE family-friendly event celebrating Veterans & Active Military and their families in this festive, interactive event at the Veteran's Memorial Coliseum & Marion County Fairgrounds!
- Food
- Music
- Games
- HUGE Prize Drawings for Veterans & Active Military