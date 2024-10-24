10th Annual Hardin County Veteran's Lunch/Dinner Hardin County Veterans Day luncheon When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET Where: VFW Post 938 2147 State Route 235 Ada, OH Cost: Free





Eligibility Requirements:

To be eligible for the free lunch/dinner, you must be a “veteran” with either an honorable or under honorable discharged and a Hardin County resident. Please bring proof, to the dinner, of your military service and residency. This can be accomplished by using one of the following: DD214, NGB-22, VA ID card, a county Veteran’s ID card, or other recognized separation document, along with proof of being a Hardin County resident (a current utility bill or driver license). Questions please contact Hardin County VSC at

The Hardin County Veterans’ Service Commission will be hosting their 10th annual Veteran’s Lunch/Dinner for county veterans, their spouse, and/or their caregiver. The sponsors of this year’s event is Hardin County Community Foundation, Home Savings & Loan Company, Middlefield Banking Company, and Superior Credit Union.

Dinner Information:

Caterer: MamaCellas

Note: The lunch will include pulled pork, shredded chicken, two sides, beverage, and dessert.

Additional Important Information:

Please be advised that his meal will be on a first come first served basis; therefore, there will be no tickets issued this year. Just show up and enjoy the free meal which is in appreciation of your honorable military service!

