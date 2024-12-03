Skip to Content

Veterans Family Holiday Party

Columbus VA Veterans Family Holiday Party

When:

Sat. Dec 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

National Veterans Memorial & Museum

300 W. Broad Street

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

For more information, please call

The VA Central Ohio Health Care System will host a Veterans Holiday Party, for all Veterans and their families!

The celebration is free for all Veterans, Active-Duty Military, Military Reserves, and their families.

  • Military or Veteran ID Required - Doors close at 12:45 PM

There will be toys for all children, goodie bags, holiday craft stations, music, pictures with Santa, and much more. There will also be a chance for a Veteran to win a Smart TV just in time for the holidays.  

The event is made possible through the generous support of our local Veterans Service Organizations and community donors.

Other VA events

Last updated: