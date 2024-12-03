Veterans Family Holiday Party Columbus VA Veterans Family Holiday Party When: Sat. Dec 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: National Veterans Memorial & Museum 300 W. Broad Street Columbus, OH Cost: Free





For more information, please call

The VA Central Ohio Health Care System will host a Veterans Holiday Party, for all Veterans and their families!

The celebration is free for all Veterans, Active-Duty Military, Military Reserves, and their families.

Military or Veteran ID Required - Doors close at 12:45 PM

There will be toys for all children, goodie bags, holiday craft stations, music, pictures with Santa, and much more. There will also be a chance for a Veteran to win a Smart TV just in time for the holidays.

The event is made possible through the generous support of our local Veterans Service Organizations and community donors.

