Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cooking Basics 1 (Thursdays)
This is an online event.
Free
The Cooking Basics virtual class provides nutrition knowledge and skills to build confidence cooking at home with healthy foods. You can connect to this class on your smartphone, tablet or computer.
This class will run for six consecutive weeks on Thursday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please plan to join all six weeks.
- February 20 - Getting Started
- February 27 - Breakfast
- March 6 - Lunch
- March 13 - Dinner
- March 20 - Sides
- March 27 - Dessert
To join this virtual class contact Kandace Bletzacker, Columbus VA Dietitian, at 614-257-5200 ext. 52558
Thu. Feb 20, 2025, 5:30 pm UTC – 6:30 pm UTC
Thu. Feb 27, 2025, 5:30 pm UTC – 6:30 pm UTC
Thu. Mar 6, 2025, 5:30 pm UTC – 6:30 pm UTC
Thu. Mar 13, 2025, 4:30 pm UTC – 5:30 pm UTC
Thu. Mar 20, 2025, 4:30 pm UTC – 5:30 pm UTC