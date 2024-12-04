Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cooking Basics 1 (Thursdays)

This is an online event.

The Cooking Basics virtual class provides nutrition knowledge and skills to build confidence cooking at home with healthy foods. You can connect to this class on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

This class will run for six consecutive weeks on Thursday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please plan to join all six weeks.

February 20 - Getting Started

February 27 - Breakfast

March 6 - Lunch

March 13 - Dinner

March 20 - Sides

March 27 - Dessert

To join this virtual class contact Kandace Bletzacker, Columbus VA Dietitian, at 614-257-5200 ext. 52558