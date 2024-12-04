Skip to Content

Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cooking Basics 1 (Thursdays)

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Cooking basics, healthy, nutrition

When:

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Cooking Basics virtual class provides nutrition knowledge and skills to build confidence cooking at home with healthy foods. You can connect to this class on your smartphone, tablet or computer. 

This class will run for six consecutive weeks on Thursday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please plan to join all six weeks.  

  • February 20 - Getting Started
  • February 27 - Breakfast
  • March 6 - Lunch
  • March 13 - Dinner
  • March 20 - Sides
  • March 27 - Dessert 

To join this virtual class contact Kandace Bletzacker, Columbus VA Dietitian, at 614-257-5200 ext. 52558

Thu. Feb 20, 2025, 5:30 pm UTC – 6:30 pm UTC

Thu. Feb 27, 2025, 5:30 pm UTC – 6:30 pm UTC

Thu. Mar 6, 2025, 5:30 pm UTC – 6:30 pm UTC

Thu. Mar 13, 2025, 4:30 pm UTC – 5:30 pm UTC

Thu. Mar 20, 2025, 4:30 pm UTC – 5:30 pm UTC

Other VA events

Last updated: