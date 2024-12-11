Grove City Women Veterans: Focus Group

Focus Group Details:

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Time: 10:00am

Location: Grove City VA Clinic, 5775 N. Meadows Dr. #A, Grove City, Ohio 43123

Duration: 60 minutes

During this focus group, we will discuss care for women including primary care, mental health, and specialty services. This is an opportunity to share your thoughts and ideas in a collaborative environment, connect with others and influence the direction of our work.

Please RSVP to ensure your spot. You can confirm your attendance by contacting Women’s Health at 614-815-1726.