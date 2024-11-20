PRESS RELEASE

November 20, 2024

Columbus , OH — On Friday, November 22, VA Central Ohio Healthcare System (Columbus VA) will be hosting the Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon at the American Legion Post 144 located at 3253 S. High Street in Columbus.

The luncheon will be 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and is FREE to all Veterans.

This event is sponsored by VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) and Community Donors.

If you have any questions or for more information, please call (614) 388-7787. If you would like to attend as a media source, please contact Stacia Ruby, Public Affairs Officer, at stacia.ruby@va.gov.