Delaware VA Clinic Construction Kick-Off

PRESS RELEASE

October 7, 2024

Columbus , OH — On Friday, October 11, VA Central Ohio Healthcare System (Columbus VA) will be hosting a Construction Kick-Off celebrating the start of construction at the Delaware VA Clinic slated to open in summer 2025.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and be held at the new clinic site located at 870 Sunbury Road in Delaware.

If you would like to attend this event or have any questions, please contact Stacia Ruby, Public Affairs Officer, at stacia.ruby@va.gov.