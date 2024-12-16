PRESS RELEASE

December 16, 2024

Columbus , OH — On Saturday, December 21, VA Central Ohio Healthcare System (Columbus VA) will be hosting a Veterans Holiday Party at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum located at 300 W. Broad Street in Columbus.

The party will be 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and is FREE to all Veterans, Active-Duty Military, Military Reserves and their families.

Activities include toys for all children, goodie bags, holiday craft stations, music, pictures with Santa, and much more. The event is made possible through the generous support of local Veterans Service Organizations and community donors.

If you have any questions or for more information, please call (614) 388-7787. If you would like to attend as a media source, please contact Stacia Ruby, Public Affairs Officer, at stacia.ruby@va.gov.

ABOUT CHALMERS P. WYLIE VETERANS OUTPATIENT CLINIC (COLUMBUS VA):

The Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic is a Joint Commission accredited, complexity level 2 facility serving over 42,000 Veterans and 14 counties in Central Ohio. The Veterans Outpatient Clinic is located in Columbus, Ohio, and is part of the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System and operates four community clinics located in: Grove City, Marion, Newark, and Zanesville. The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System also is the parent organization for a Veterans Readjustment Counseling Center (Vet Center) located in Northwest Columbus.