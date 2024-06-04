Skip to Content

Red, White, and Blue Employment Spectacular - Waco, TX

When:

Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Waco VA Regional Benefits Office

701 Clay Avenue

Waco, TX

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

This in-person job fair will feature up to twenty employers in multiple industries including IT, business, medical, administrative, financial, sales, and federal agencies. Veteran resources from the Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) program and VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Services will be onsite. This event is open to all Veterans and Service members. 

