Red, White, and Blue Employment Spectacular - Waco, TX When: Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Waco VA Regional Benefits Office 701 Clay Avenue Waco, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Waco VA Regional Benefits Office Cost: Free Registration: Required





This in-person job fair will feature up to twenty employers in multiple industries including IT, business, medical, administrative, financial, sales, and federal agencies. Veteran resources from the Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) program and VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Services will be onsite. This event is open to all Veterans and Service members.