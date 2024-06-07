Women Veteran Resource Summit
Resource summit for Women Veterans
When:
Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
American Legion Post 55
101 West Avenue A
Belton, TX
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Register for this free event.
The Central TX VA Women's Health Program will present information on services, project and outreach initiatives, and the National VA Women's Health campaign at the American Legion Post 55 Women Veterans Resource Summit. All Women Veterans are encourage to attend and connect to resources and the community of Women Veterans.
Time: 10am-3pm
Register to attend.