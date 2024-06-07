Women Veteran Resource Summit Resource summit for Women Veterans When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: American Legion Post 55 101 West Avenue A Belton, TX Get directions on Google Maps to American Legion Post 55 Cost: Free Registration: Required





The Central TX VA Women's Health Program will present information on services, project and outreach initiatives, and the National VA Women's Health campaign at the American Legion Post 55 Women Veterans Resource Summit. All Women Veterans are encourage to attend and connect to resources and the community of Women Veterans.

Time: 10am-3pm

