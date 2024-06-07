Skip to Content

Women Veteran Resource Summit

Women Veteran Resource Summit flyer

Resource summit for Women Veterans

When:

Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

American Legion Post 55

101 West Avenue A

Belton, TX

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Register for this free event.

The Central TX VA Women's Health Program will present information on services, project and outreach initiatives, and the National VA Women's Health campaign at the American Legion Post 55 Women Veterans Resource Summit.  All Women Veterans are encourage to attend and connect to resources and the community of Women Veterans.

Time: 10am-3pm

Register to attend.

Last updated: