Central TX VA Volunteer Services at Pflugerville Vet-Pfest Join Central TX VA Volunteer Services at the Pflugerville Vet-Pfest claims clinic. When: Sat. Aug 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Pflugerville Lions Club 500 N. Railroad Ave. Pflugerville, TX Cost: Free





ATTENTION Pflugerville area Veterans, families, and friends! Want to become a volunteer with the Central TX VA and learn more about volunteer programs? Visit our Central TX VA Volunteer Services table at the Pflugerville Vet-Pfest Claims Clinic presented by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #4 Lone Star!



This event will provide information and on-site services to all Veterans and families. Visit https://dav4.org/vet-pfest-info for more information.

