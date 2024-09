Central TX VA Self-Care Field Day

Veteran Self-Care Field Day in Waco

Cost: Free





Join the Central TX VA on our Waco campus to raise awareness about suicide prevention. Event features VA and community partners with activities & resources to help Veterans care for their mental, physical, and spiritual health. Event is free and open to all Veterans, Veterans' family members, and community partners.

WHEN: Friday, September 27, 2024 from 10a.m. to 1p.m.

WHERE: Doris Miller Veterans Affairs Medical Center (4800 Memorial Dr., Waco, TX 76711)

WHY: Encourage Veterans to seek help for life's challenges. Don't wait. Reach out.



For more information, contact CTXSuicidePreventionCoordinators@va.gov.



