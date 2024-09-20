Tailgate with a Hero

Tailgate party for Veterans in Temple, TX

When: Sat. Oct 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Tarrant Lake 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive Temple, TX Cost: Free





Join Central TX VA Center in Temple for a tailgate party and open fishing to honor Veterans and their families! Event features live music, DJ, the Fort Cavazos Jazz Band, Veterans Service Organizations, resources, and more. Your service and sacrifice is not forgotten

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at 11a.m.

WHERE: Tarrant Lake behind Olin E. Teague VA Medical Center (1901 Veterans Memorial Dr.)

WHEN: Gates open at 11a.m. Free meals served at 12p.m. until gone.

COST: Free

Other VA events