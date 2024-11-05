Austin Veterans Day Parade 2024 Austin Veterans Day Parade When: Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT Where: Congress Ave. Congress Ave. Bridge Austin, TX Cost: Free





Cheer on the Central TX VA staff as we walk in the 69th Annual Austin Veterans Day Parade.

Attendees will have the opportunity to show their gratitude for our Veteran community as community members and organizations march from the South Congress Avenue Bridge to the Capitol complex on 11th Street and Congress Avenue. The parade will end with a memorial ceremony at the south steps of the Capitol, approximately 10:50am-12pm.



WHEN: November 11, 2024, 9:30-11am

WHERE: Congress Ave to TX State Capital

