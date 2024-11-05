Austin Veterans Day Celebration & Resource Fair Veterans Day Celebration and Resource Fair When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Austin Public Library 710 W. Cesar Chavez St. Austin, TX Cost: Free





Register Seating is limited. Parking will be validated with registration.

Join us for the 2024 City of Austin Veterans Day Celebration & Resource Fair where veterans can connect with local, state and federal organizations offering support, resources, and services tailored to their needs.

• Receive valuable information on topics such as disability compensation, healthcare, educational services, and more.

• The event is no cost and open to the public.

• Lunch provided.

