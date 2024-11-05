Austin Veterans Day Celebration & Resource Fair
Veterans Day Celebration and Resource Fair
When:
Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Austin Public Library
710 W. Cesar Chavez St.
Austin, TX
Cost:
Free
Seating is limited. Parking will be validated with registration.
Join us for the 2024 City of Austin Veterans Day Celebration & Resource Fair where veterans can connect with local, state and federal organizations offering support, resources, and services tailored to their needs.
• Receive valuable information on topics such as disability compensation, healthcare, educational services, and more.
• The event is no cost and open to the public.
• Lunch provided.