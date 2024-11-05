Skip to Content

Veterans Day Celebration and Resource Fair

When:

Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Austin Public Library

710 W. Cesar Chavez St.

Austin, TX

Cost:

Free

Seating is limited.  Parking will be validated with registration.

Join us for the 2024 City of Austin Veterans Day Celebration & Resource Fair where veterans can connect with local, state and federal organizations offering support, resources, and services tailored to their needs.
• Receive valuable information on topics such as disability compensation, healthcare, educational services, and more.
• The event is no cost and open to the public.
• Lunch provided.

