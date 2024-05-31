Skip to Content

Tele-Urgent Care

Eliminate potential waiting room delays! Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare can now get Tele-Emergency or Tele-Urgent care on their phone from home or anywhere for non-life-threatening situations.

VA Health Connect

VA Health Connect is a virtual service that makes it easier for Veterans to get the right care, right now, for their urgent health care concerns. 

Talk to a medical provider about an urgent or developing medical issue via phone or video from the comfort of your home. Urgent care services are available 24 hours a day, seven day a week, even on holidays.

With VA Health Connect, Veterans can also:

  • Schedule, verify, or reschedule primary care appointments.
  • Talk with a medical provider about their health care needs. 
  • Learn more about care and treatment options.
  • Refill, request medication renewals, and check on the status of their medications.

While Veterans with life-or-limb-threatening injuries or illnesses should go to an in-person emergency room or call 911, tele-EC can serve Veterans with a wide variety of conditions, including:

  • Cough, cold, flu, and COVID symptoms
  • Sore throats
  • COPD and asthma flares
  • Eye redness and irritation
  • Tick and other insect bites
  • Skin infections
  • Minor allergic reactions
  • GI illnesses
  • Urinary tract infections
  • Gout flares
  • Muscle sprains/strains
Call VA Health Connect now

Dial 1-800-423-2111 and select option 3.

Veterans who are unsure where they are enrolled for care should call the regional number at 1-833-284-7212. Select 1 for pharmacy, 2 for scheduling, or 3 to access our 24/7 Nurse Line if you have a new or worsening medical concern.

Top Seven Reasons to Call the 24/7 Nurse Line

  • Save travel time by receiving care from home
  • Quicker access for Veterans in rural areas.
  • No co-pays.
  • Limits your exposure to infectious disease.
  • The provider has access to all your medical records.
  • The provider can send prescriptions to a near-by, non-VA pharmacy, if necessary. 
  • Calling the Nurse Line also allows follow-up care to be scheduled your primary VA care team.

Top Eight Reasons Veterans Call the 24/7 Nurse Line

  • Abdominal pain
  • Back pain
  • Chest pain
  • Cough
  • Dizziness
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • Sinus congestion
Call the Central TX VA Health Connect number day or night for urgent health care concerns.

