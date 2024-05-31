Tele-Urgent Care
Eliminate potential waiting room delays! Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare can now get Tele-Emergency or Tele-Urgent care on their phone from home or anywhere for non-life-threatening situations.
VA Health Connect
VA Health Connect is a virtual service that makes it easier for Veterans to get the right care, right now, for their urgent health care concerns.
Talk to a medical provider about an urgent or developing medical issue via phone or video from the comfort of your home. Urgent care services are available 24 hours a day, seven day a week, even on holidays.
With VA Health Connect, Veterans can also:
- Schedule, verify, or reschedule primary care appointments.
- Talk with a medical provider about their health care needs.
- Learn more about care and treatment options.
- Refill, request medication renewals, and check on the status of their medications.
While Veterans with life-or-limb-threatening injuries or illnesses should go to an in-person emergency room or call 911, tele-EC can serve Veterans with a wide variety of conditions, including:
- Cough, cold, flu, and COVID symptoms
- Sore throats
- COPD and asthma flares
- Eye redness and irritation
- Tick and other insect bites
- Skin infections
- Minor allergic reactions
- GI illnesses
- Urinary tract infections
- Gout flares
- Muscle sprains/strains
Dial 1-800-423-2111 and select option 3.
Veterans who are unsure where they are enrolled for care should call the regional number at 1-833-284-7212. Select 1 for pharmacy, 2 for scheduling, or 3 to access our 24/7 Nurse Line if you have a new or worsening medical concern.
Top Seven Reasons to Call the 24/7 Nurse Line
- Save travel time by receiving care from home
- Quicker access for Veterans in rural areas.
- No co-pays.
- Limits your exposure to infectious disease.
- The provider has access to all your medical records.
- The provider can send prescriptions to a near-by, non-VA pharmacy, if necessary.
- Calling the Nurse Line also allows follow-up care to be scheduled your primary VA care team.
Top Eight Reasons Veterans Call the 24/7 Nurse Line
- Abdominal pain
- Back pain
- Chest pain
- Cough
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Sinus congestion