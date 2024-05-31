Tele-Urgent Care

VA Health Connect

VA Health Connect is a virtual service that makes it easier for Veterans to get the right care, right now, for their urgent health care concerns.

Talk to a medical provider about an urgent or developing medical issue via phone or video from the comfort of your home. Urgent care services are available 24 hours a day, seven day a week, even on holidays.

With VA Health Connect, Veterans can also:

Schedule, verify, or reschedule primary care appointments.

Talk with a medical provider about their health care needs.

Learn more about care and treatment options.

Refill, request medication renewals, and check on the status of their medications.

While Veterans with life-or-limb-threatening injuries or illnesses should go to an in-person emergency room or call 911, tele-EC can serve Veterans with a wide variety of conditions, including: