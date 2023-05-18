Memorial Day Concert

Join us for a Memorial Day Concert on our Leeds campus

Memorial Day Concert!

Join us for a family friendly event on May 29, 2023, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on VA Central Western Mass. grounds, 421 N. Main Street, Leeds, MA 01053. Bring a lawn chair and find a comfy spot on the lawn. The Bennie and the Jets, Premier Elton John Tribute Band will take the stage at 5:00 PM.

The concert is free for all Veterans, servicemembers, and military friends and family. Refreshments will be provided.