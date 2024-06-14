PACT Act Summer Vet Fest on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m

When: Sat. Jun 29, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Center Oval 421 North Main Street Leeds, MA Get directions on Google Maps to Edward P. Boland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us for a PACT Act Summer Vet Fest on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Edward P. Boland Medical Center, Leeds, MA. This event is family-friendly, enjoy free food and a performance by the 215 Army Military Band.



Learn about the additional benefits and services provided by the recent passage of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act.



Apply for VA health care now!



All Veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country – at home or abroad – are now eligible for VA health care. This includes all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, or any other combat zone after 9/11.