Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall

When: Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm ET





Join us for an exclusive Town Hall and Q&A session with VA Central Western Massachusetts leadership, Acting Associate Director, Acting Chief of Staff, Women Veteran’s Program Manager, Women’s health director, and Outreach Manager.

Date: July 24, 2024

Time 4:30 PM

Location: Virtual https://bit.ly/WomenVeteransTownHall

This is your chance to have your questions answered

Share your suggestions to improve VA Central Western MA Health Care

Voice your concerns as a woman Veteran

Special Guest Speaker: Ret. Col. Andrea Gayle-Bennett from the Massachusetts Governor's Advisory Committee on Women Veterans.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be heard and make a difference in your VA community.

To register or for more information contact: Launa Wentworth RN, BSN, MSN

Women Veterans Program Manager

Telephone: (413) 356-0401

Email: Launa.wentworth@va.gov

