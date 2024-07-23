Skip to Content

Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall

Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall Flyer

Join us for an exclusive Town Hall and Q&A session with VA Central Western Massachusetts leadership

When:

Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Attention Women Veterans! Your Voice Matters!

Join us for an exclusive Town Hall and Q&A session with VA Central Western Massachusetts leadership, Acting Associate Director, Acting Chief of Staff,  Women Veteran’s Program Manager, Women’s health director, and Outreach Manager.

Date: July 24, 2024
Time 4:30 PM
Location: Virtual https://bit.ly/WomenVeteransTownHall 

  • This is your chance to have your questions answered
  • Share your suggestions to improve VA Central Western MA Health Care 
  • Voice your concerns as a woman Veteran

Special Guest Speaker: Ret. Col. Andrea Gayle-Bennett from the Massachusetts Governor's Advisory Committee on Women Veterans.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be heard and make a difference in your VA community.

To register or for more information contact: Launa Wentworth RN, BSN, MSN
Women Veterans Program Manager
Telephone: (413) 356-0401
Email: Launa.wentworth@va.gov 

Other VA events

Last updated: