Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall
When:
Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Attention Women Veterans! Your Voice Matters!
Join us for an exclusive Town Hall and Q&A session with VA Central Western Massachusetts leadership, Acting Associate Director, Acting Chief of Staff, Women Veteran’s Program Manager, Women’s health director, and Outreach Manager.
Date: July 24, 2024
Time 4:30 PM
Location: Virtual https://bit.ly/WomenVeteransTownHall
- This is your chance to have your questions answered
- Share your suggestions to improve VA Central Western MA Health Care
- Voice your concerns as a woman Veteran
Special Guest Speaker: Ret. Col. Andrea Gayle-Bennett from the Massachusetts Governor's Advisory Committee on Women Veterans.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to be heard and make a difference in your VA community.
To register or for more information contact: Launa Wentworth RN, BSN, MSN
Women Veterans Program Manager
Telephone: (413) 356-0401
Email: Launa.wentworth@va.gov