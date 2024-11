Community Baby Shower 2024 Celebration and Connection Veteran & Service Member Women Community Baby Shower When: Sat. Dec 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Worcester State College, Student Center 486 Chandler Street Worcester, MA Cost: Free





Join us for a FREE Health and Wellness Event to connect and celebrate your pregnancy journey. This event is open to enrolled and unenrolled Veterans, National Guard, reserve service members in any drilling status, and active duty service members.

A light lunch will be provided. Come enjoy the support, resources, and community, featuring GloMom at our Community Baby Shower!

Date: December 7, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location: Worcester State College, Student Center, 486 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA 01602

Don't miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate. We look forward to supporting and celebrating your journey!

