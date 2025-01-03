Service Animal Policy

Who is responsible for the supervision and control of the service animal?



The handler. A service animal must be under the control of its “handler” and have a harness,

leash, or other tether (no greater than three feet), unless the handler is unable to use one

because of a disability or such use would interfere with the animal’s safe, effective

performance of work or tasks, in which case the service animal must be otherwise under

the handler’s control by way of voice control, signals, or other effective means (28 C.F.R. §36.302(4); 28 C.F.R.).