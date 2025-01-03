Service Animal Policy
Service Animal Policy
Who is entitled to use a service animal under ADA?
The ADA authorizes the use of service animals for the benefit of individuals with disabilities. While the ADA does not limit the type of disability one must have in order to use a service animal, there must be a direct link between the task an animal performs and the person with a disability. The ADA defines disability to include a “physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities of such individual.” (42 U.S.C. 12102(1)(A)).
Rules of Behavior:
- Be on a leash at the handler’s side where the leash is to be no greater than three feet (please see above for exceptions).
- Stay off the furniture.
- Not toilet or “marking” in the medical facilities.
- No growling, biting, snapping or barking.
- Be clean and flea, tick, and worm free.
- There is a designated Service Pet Relief area outside in the Front of the Medical Center
Are service animals allowed anywhere in the Medical Center?
No, although a healthcare facility must permit a person with a disability to be accompanied by a service animal there are exceptions as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Operating rooms and surgical suites
• Dental exam suites
• Areas where personal protective clothing is worn (Isolation rooms, Infusion Clinic and Dialysis units).
• Intensive care units.
• Linen storage or laundry areas.
• Minor Procedure Room(s).
• MRI/ Radiology exam rooms.
• Areas where invasive procedures are done.
• Sterile Processing, decontamination and sterile storage areas.
Who is responsible for the supervision and control of the service animal?
The handler. A service animal must be under the control of its “handler” and have a harness,
leash, or other tether (no greater than three feet), unless the handler is unable to use one
because of a disability or such use would interfere with the animal’s safe, effective
performance of work or tasks, in which case the service animal must be otherwise under
the handler’s control by way of voice control, signals, or other effective means (28 C.F.R. §36.302(4); 28 C.F.R.).
The handler must be prepared to:
• Bring someone who can hold your dog if you need to be separated.
• Reschedule your appointment if your dog is being disruptive and you are asked to leave.
• Request others to refrain from petting your dog. If you do allow petting, ask that hands be washed before and after contact.
• Consider leaving your pet at home.
What is Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT or Pet Therapy)?
A formal program to provide opportunities for motivational, educational, or therapeutic benefits to the patient. The dog is certified and the handler is a professional or specially trained volunteer, enrolled through voluntary services. All visits are scheduled.
Facility Points of Contact:
VA Police
VA Voluntary Service
Animal Assisted (Pet) Therapy