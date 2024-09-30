Skill Bridge Charleston
SkillBridge, a program managed by Department of Defense (DoD), offers employment training, internship, and apprenticeship opportunities to transitioning service members to help make the shift from military to civilian life easier. In December 2019, VA and DoD entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand SkillBridge across VA lines of business.
Why Choose SkillBridge?
Employers craft SkillBridge programs to meet their specific workforce needs, matching those needs to the skills and abilities of highly motivated service members.
While service members participate in SkillBridge, they continue to receive their salary and benefits. Participation in SkillBridge typically occurs during the last 180 days of service.
Military installation Commanders often make training facilities available to VA organizations for use in their SkillBridge programs, or service members may be authorized to train at VA locations off installation.
Approved SkillBridge programs:
- Nursing (RN, LPN)
- Nursing (Surgical Tech – OR)
- Pharmacy Tech
- Engineering (need to expand on positions willing to train)
- Logistics (need to expand on positions willing to train)
- Safety (need to expand on positions willing to train)
- Health System Specialist
- Medicine (I think – will need to check with Arriana)
Documents Needed from Service Member for Inquiry into SB:
- Civilian resume
- Cover letter that includes date of separation/retirement, SkillBridge eligibility period excluding time needed for terminal leave, specific area(s) of internship interest
Documents Needed from Service Member after Acceptance as an Intern by RHJ:
- Commanding Officer Approval Memorandum
- License or certification if applicable
- OF-306
- WOC Appointment Request