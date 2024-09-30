Skill Bridge Charleston

Why Choose SkillBridge?

Employers craft SkillBridge programs to meet their specific workforce needs, matching those needs to the skills and abilities of highly motivated service members.

While service members participate in SkillBridge, they continue to receive their salary and benefits. Participation in SkillBridge typically occurs during the last 180 days of service.

Military installation Commanders often make training facilities available to VA organizations for use in their SkillBridge programs, or service members may be authorized to train at VA locations off installation.