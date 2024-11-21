Skip to Content

Meet our Dentistry team

This page is to introduce our Dentistry team.

Matthew Christie Dr.

Dentist

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Matthew Christie  is a Dentist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: University of the Pacific

I am proud to provide comprehensive general dentistry services to our Veterans. 

I am married with three children and we love to get outdoors riding bikes, hiking, and exploring new areas.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Robert Egert MD

Periodontist

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Robert Egert  is a Periodontist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Fairleigh Dickinson School of Dentistry
Residency: University of Tennessee Memphis, TN

Periodontal therapy including tooth extractions and Dental Implant placement. 

In my free time I enjoy boating, fishing, skiing and hanging with my wife. 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Ryne Johnson DMD

Prosthodontist and Chief of Dental

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Ryne Johnson is a Prosthodontist and Chief of Dentistry at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: University of Pennsylvania Dental
Residency: Tufts University - Prosthodontics

As a prosthodontist, with 39 years of clinical practice, I am able to provide cutting edge, complex dental care. Using the latest in digital, computer technology, in a world class facility, veterans are assured that they receive care comparable or better than what is available in the community. 

Being a 'plugged-in all the time' guy fulfills my obligations as the dental chief.  In my free time, I enjoy cooking, fly fishing, golfing and spending time with friends.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

