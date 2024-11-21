Meet our Dentistry team
This page is to introduce our Dentistry team.
Matthew Christie Dr.
Dentist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Matthew Christie is a Dentist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: University of the Pacific
I am proud to provide comprehensive general dentistry services to our Veterans.
I am married with three children and we love to get outdoors riding bikes, hiking, and exploring new areas.
Robert Egert MD
Periodontist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Robert Egert is a Periodontist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Fairleigh Dickinson School of Dentistry
Residency: University of Tennessee Memphis, TN
Periodontal therapy including tooth extractions and Dental Implant placement.
In my free time I enjoy boating, fishing, skiing and hanging with my wife.
Ryne Johnson DMD
Prosthodontist and Chief of Dental
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Ryne Johnson is a Prosthodontist and Chief of Dentistry at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: University of Pennsylvania Dental
Residency: Tufts University - Prosthodontics
As a prosthodontist, with 39 years of clinical practice, I am able to provide cutting edge, complex dental care. Using the latest in digital, computer technology, in a world class facility, veterans are assured that they receive care comparable or better than what is available in the community.
Being a 'plugged-in all the time' guy fulfills my obligations as the dental chief. In my free time, I enjoy cooking, fly fishing, golfing and spending time with friends.
