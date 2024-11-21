Meet our Family Medicine team

Dr. Cole Zanetti is a Family Medicine, Preventive Medicine, Clinical Informatics provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System

Medical School: University of North Texas Health Science Center- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine

Residency: NH Dartmouth Family Medicine Residency - Concord, New Hampshire

Fellowship: Hanover, New Hampshire

Board Certification: Yes

I help centralize the relationship between the care teams and our veterans by effectively partnering with emerging technology and data across our facility. I help with implementation of artificial intelligence and technological advancements to keep the VA at the cutting edge of care.

In my free time I like to go to the beach with my family, go to live music events, rock climb, hike, swim, play basketball and enjoy the food scene in the low country.

