Meet our Family Medicine team

This page is to introduce our Family Medicine team.

Cole Zanetti MD

Chief Health Informatics Officer

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Cole Zanetti is a Family Medicine, Preventive Medicine, Clinical Informatics provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System 
Medical School: University of North Texas Health Science Center- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Residency: NH Dartmouth Family Medicine Residency - Concord, New Hampshire
Fellowship:   Hanover, New Hampshire
Board Certification: Yes

I help centralize the relationship between the care teams and our veterans by effectively partnering with emerging technology and data across our facility.  I help with implementation of artificial intelligence and technological advancements to keep the VA at the cutting edge of care. 

In my free time I like to go to the beach with my family, go to live music events, rock climb, hike, swim, play basketball and enjoy the food scene in the low country.

Trevor Schar M.D.

Family Medicine Provider

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Trevor Schar  is a Family Medicine provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Residency: Family Medicine - 60th Medical Group, Travis AFB, CA
Board Certification: Yes

I serve as the Chief of Primary Care for the Ralph H. Johnson VAHCS leading primary care operations across 7 Community Based Outpatient Clinics in South Carolina and Georgia.  I have over 20 years of healthcare experience as a Family Medicine physician and physician leader.  I completed 24 years of Active Duty service in the Unites States Air Force as a Family Physician, Flight Surgeon, Chief Medical Officer, Deputy Command Surgeon, and Command Surgeon.  I joined the VA in 2022 upon retirement from Active Duty service. 

In my free time I like to landscape and work on home improvement projects.

