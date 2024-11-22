Meet our Geriatric staff

Jill Cleary is a Geriatric Nurse Practitioner at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: Nursing Program: Medical University of South Carolina

Board Certification: Yes

Nurse Practitioner: Specialty trained in Memory and Dementia Care with a focus on the care of the Veteran and their family as a dyad. Over twenty years of Geriatric and Adult Health promotion.

Assist with screening Veterans for new research and treatment for Alzheimer's Disease and other types of cognitive decline.

In my free time I like reading, gardening, walking my dog, collecting Depression Era glass.

