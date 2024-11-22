Meet our Geriatric staff
This page is to introduce our Geriatric staff
Katherine Horn
Geriatric High-Risk Evaluation and Liaison Program -Nurse Practitioner (GHELP NP)
VA Charleston health care
Katherine Horn is a Geriatric High-Risk Evaluation and Liaison Program -Nurse Practitioner (GHELP NP) at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Emory University
Residency: Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center Decatur, GA
I work with older adult veterans with health issues that are more common with aging such as memory problems, falls and mobility trouble, and many medications. I focus on the specific health matters that are most important to patients and their caregivers. My visit is conducted through a visit to the patient's home. Critical transition times including going to the hospital, rehab, or emergency/urgent care, or major changes such as moving or having a new caregiver, can sometimes lead to new difficult problems to navigate at home. Health care support such as GHELP during these times can help early identify and treat problems to prevent and reduce unnecessary visits back to the hospital or emergency/urgent care.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Jill Cleary
Geriatric Nurse Practitioner
VA Charleston health care
Jill Cleary is a Geriatric Nurse Practitioner at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Nursing Program: Medical University of South Carolina
Board Certification: Yes
Nurse Practitioner: Specialty trained in Memory and Dementia Care with a focus on the care of the Veteran and their family as a dyad. Over twenty years of Geriatric and Adult Health promotion.
Assist with screening Veterans for new research and treatment for Alzheimer's Disease and other types of cognitive decline.
In my free time I like reading, gardening, walking my dog, collecting Depression Era glass.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~