Meet our Internal Medicine staff
This page is to introduce our Meet our Internal Medicine staff
Jennifer Goldstein MD FACP
Internal Medicine Doctor
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Jennifer Goldstein is a Internal Medicine Doctor at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Jefferson Medical College
Residency: Internal Medicine - Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA
Board Certification: Yes
I am an internist and work with the hospitalist teams, as well as transitions. I oversee the acute care services and many of the quality projects for specialty and inpatient services.
In my free time I like to spend time with my son and dogs. I am located on a barrier island and have a pond in my back yard so I love to bird and gator watch.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~