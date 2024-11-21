Meet our Internal Medicine staff

Dr. Jennifer Goldstein is a Internal Medicine Doctor at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: Jefferson Medical College

Residency: Internal Medicine - Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA

Board Certification: Yes

I am an internist and work with the hospitalist teams, as well as transitions. I oversee the acute care services and many of the quality projects for specialty and inpatient services.

In my free time I like to spend time with my son and dogs. I am located on a barrier island and have a pond in my back yard so I love to bird and gator watch.

