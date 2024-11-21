Meet our Mental Health Team
This page is to introduce our mental health team
Christian King MD
Psychiatrist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Christian King is a Psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Residency: Psychiatry - University of Florida - Jacksonville
Fellowship: Psychiatry - University of Florida - Jacksonville
Board Certification: Yes
My main focus at Ralph H. Johnson is providing care that helps veterans achieve sustained success in their mental health and well-being rather than temporary fixes. I take pride in finding creative ways to provide effective care. Additionally, I am especially passionate about working with geriatric veterans, helping them maintain their independence and navigate the unique challenges that come with aging.
On the weekends you can usually find me in the waters of the lowcountry fishing for redfish or cooking for my family and friends. I almost always have a football game on. Go dawgs!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Elaine Saleh MD
Psychiatrist, Section Chief MHSL HNV
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Elaine Saleh is a Psychiatrist and the Section Chief MHSL HNV at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: UMass Chan Medical School
Residency: General Psychiatry - Maine Medical Center Portland ME
Board Certification: Yes
On site general psychiatrist Hinesville CBOC.
Administrative lead for Mental Health SL at HNV CBOC
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Elizabeth Perkins MD
Staff Psychiatrist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Elizabeth Perkins is a v at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Staff Psychiatrist
Residency: Psychiatry - University of Miami
Board Certification: Yes
I work in the STAR clinic with Veterans who struggle with addiction.
I started a harm reduction program at RHJVAMC to reduce potential negative effects on health of substance use for veterans who are not ready to abstain from substances.
In my free time I like spending time with my family, boating, arts/crafts, reading and studying.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
John Pritchett MD
Psychiatrist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. John Pritchett is a Psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Johns Hopkins
Residency: Psychiatry - Duke Durham NC
Fellowship: ECT - MUSC
Board Certification: Yes
I provide telemedicine Psychiatry services to Hinesville,Ga VA clinic.
In my free time I enjoy running and golfing.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~