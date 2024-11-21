Meet our Mental Health Team

Dr. Christian King is a Psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: Saint Louis University School of Medicine

Residency: Psychiatry - University of Florida - Jacksonville

Fellowship: Psychiatry - University of Florida - Jacksonville

Board Certification: Yes

My main focus at Ralph H. Johnson is providing care that helps veterans achieve sustained success in their mental health and well-being rather than temporary fixes. I take pride in finding creative ways to provide effective care. Additionally, I am especially passionate about working with geriatric veterans, helping them maintain their independence and navigate the unique challenges that come with aging.

On the weekends you can usually find me in the waters of the lowcountry fishing for redfish or cooking for my family and friends. I almost always have a football game on. Go dawgs!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~