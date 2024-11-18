Meet our Neurology staff

Jonathan Halford is board certified in Neurology, Psychiatry, Epilepsy, Sleep Medicine, Clinical Neurophysiology.

Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina

Residency: Neurology-Psychiatry - Duke University Medical Center

Fellowship: Clinical Neurophysiology - Duke University Medical Center

Board Certification: Yes

My main clinical service is to care for epilepsy and sleep medicine patients.

In my free time I like to exercise (bike, weight lifting), sing in choir, and surf.

