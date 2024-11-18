Meet our Neurology staff
Clinical Neurologist Research Health Scientist, Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System Professor of Neurology, Director of the Translational Unit for the Departments of Neurology and Neurosurgery, and Associate Director for Technical Development for the Clinical Neurophysiology Laboratory, Medical University of South Carolina VA Charleston Healthcare
Email: Jonathan.Halford@va.gov
Jonathan Halford is board certified in Neurology, Psychiatry, Epilepsy, Sleep Medicine, Clinical Neurophysiology.
Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina
Residency: Neurology-Psychiatry - Duke University Medical Center
Fellowship: Clinical Neurophysiology - Duke University Medical Center
Board Certification: Yes
My main clinical service is to care for epilepsy and sleep medicine patients.
In my free time I like to exercise (bike, weight lifting), sing in choir, and surf.
