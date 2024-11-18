Skip to Content

Meet our Neurology staff

Halford

Jonathan Halford MD

Clinical Neurologist Research Health Scientist, Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System Professor of Neurology, Director of the Translational Unit for the Departments of Neurology and Neurosurgery, and Associate Director for Technical Development for the Clinical Neurophysiology Laboratory, Medical University of South Carolina VA Charleston Healthcare

Email: Jonathan.Halford@va.gov

Jonathan Halford is board certified in  Neurology, Psychiatry, Epilepsy, Sleep Medicine, Clinical Neurophysiology.
Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina
Residency: Neurology-Psychiatry - Duke University Medical Center
Fellowship: Clinical Neurophysiology - Duke University Medical Center
Board Certification: Yes

My main clinical service is to care for epilepsy and sleep medicine patients.

In my free time I like to exercise (bike, weight lifting), sing in choir, and surf.

