Meet our Neurosurgery Staff

Dr. Roberta Sefcik is a neurosurgeon specializing in disorders of the brain and spine and Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at MUSC.

Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Residency: Neurological Surgery - University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at Pittsburgh, PA

Fellowship: Spine - University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at Pittsburgh, PA

Board Certification: N/A

Dr. Sefcik completed an enfolded spine fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the AO Spine North America Global Spine Diploma Program. She focuses on degenerative disorders of the spine.

