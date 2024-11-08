Meet our Urology staff

Dr. Benjamin Stone is board certified in Urology and is Assistant Professor of Surgery at MUSC.

Medical School: Weill Cornell Medical College

Residency: Vanderbilt University

Fellowship: Harvard Medical School

Board Certification: N/A

Benjamin Stone, MD is a urologic cancer surgeon who specializes in the management of kidney cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, testicular cancer, and other cancers of the genitourinary system. His surgical practice focuses on the management of urologic cancers using advanced, minimally invasive robotic and laparoscopic techniques in addition to traditional open surgery.

