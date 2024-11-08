Meet our Urology staff
This is a page to introduce our Urology staff
Benjamin Stone
Surgeon- Urology
VA Charleston health care
Email: benjamin.stone2@va.gov
Dr. Benjamin Stone is board certified in Urology and is Assistant Professor of Surgery at MUSC.
Medical School: Weill Cornell Medical College
Residency: Vanderbilt University
Fellowship: Harvard Medical School
Board Certification: N/A
Benjamin Stone, MD is a urologic cancer surgeon who specializes in the management of kidney cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, testicular cancer, and other cancers of the genitourinary system. His surgical practice focuses on the management of urologic cancers using advanced, minimally invasive robotic and laparoscopic techniques in addition to traditional open surgery.
Lindsey Cox MD
Surgeon - Urologist
VA Charleston health care
Email: lindsey.cox@va.gov
Dr. Lindsey Cox is board certified in urologic surgery and is Associate Professor of Urology.
Medical School: The Ohio State University at MUSC
Residency: Urologic Surgery - University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Fellowship: Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Board Certification: Yes
I do open, robotic and vaginal surgery on men and women with benign urologic conditions. I treat incontinence in men and women and provide cancer survivorship care for men and women after prostate, gynecologic and bladder cancer treatments. I provide advanced care (botox injections, sacral neuromodulation, peripheral nerve stimulation) for overactive bladder in men and women as well as surgical and non-surgical treatment for pelvic organ prolapse.
Robert Grubb MD
Surgeon - Urologist
VA Charleston health care
Email: robert.grubb@va.gov
Dr. Robert Grubb is board certified in urology.
Medical School: Emory
Residency: Barnes-Jewish Hospital at St. Louis, MO
Fellowship: National Cancer Institute at Bethesda, MD.
Board Certification: Yes
I have extensive experience in managing patients with kidney cancer, bladder cancer and prostate cancer.
We have many clinical trials for patients with prostate cancer and bladder cancer. I am also researching surgical teaching and surgical outcomes for patients with prostate cancer.
In my free time I like to go boating, golfing, watching my kids play lacrosse
Stephen Savage
MD
VA Charleston health care
Email: stephen.savage@va.gov
Dr. Stephen Savage is board certified in Urology and the Chief of urology at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Columbia University Colleg of Physicians and Surgeons
Residency: Urology, at Mount Sinai Medical Center
Fellowship: Minimally invasive urology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Board Certification: Yes
I am the chief of urology at RHJVAMC. I help to organize and grow the section to optimally provide high level care to Veterans. I have clinical expertise in cancer and stone disease.
I have done urologic oncology research at the VA for 20 years. We are one of 15 sites across the country awarded NAVIGATE funding to bring cancer clinical trials to Veterans. We are also one of the funded sites for precision oncology for urologic cancers. We have many clinical trials available in prostate cancer and bladder cancer
On my free time I swim competitively and enjoy listening to live music.
Solomon Hayon MD
Urologist
VA Charleston health care
Email: solomon.hayon@va.gov
Dr. Solomon Hayon is a urologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System
Medical School: University of Maryland Medical School
Residency: University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
Fellowship: Reproductive Urology and Men's Health at Northwestern - Chicago, IL
Board Certification: No
My clinical services include, Male Infertility, Vasectomy Reversal, Peyronie's Disease, Penile Prosthesis, Erectile Dysfunction
Ross Rames MD
Urologist
VA Charleston health care
Email: ross.rames@va.gov
Dr. Ross Rames is a board certified urologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System
Medical School: Vanderbilt University Medical School
Residency: Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC
Board Certification: Yes
I specialize in treating patients with complex voiding problems with the goal of finding solutions and improving lives. I also work closely with our team here at the VA to address Erectile Dysfunction with medical and surgical treatments.
In my free time I like to work on my tractor and my tree farm.