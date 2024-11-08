This is a page to introduce our orthopedics staff

Dr. Brandon Rogalski is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in shoulder and elbow surgery. He is Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at MUSC.

Medical School: Washington University in St. Louis

Residency: Thomas Jefferson University / Rothman Orthopedic Institute

Fellowship: Columbia University

Board Certification: N/A

I perform all facets of shoulder and elbow surgery for our veterans from simple sports injuries to complex reconstructive surgery and everything in between.

I enjoy spending time outdoors with my wife and dog, fishing, going on the boat and staying active playing recreational sports.

