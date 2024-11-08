Skip to Content

This is a page to introduce our orthopedics staff

Brandon Rogalski MD

Orthopedic Surgeon - Shoulder & Elbow Surgery

VA Charleston health care

Email: Brandon.Rogalski@Va.gov

Dr. Brandon Rogalski  is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in shoulder and elbow surgery. He is Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at MUSC. 
Medical School: Washington University in St. Louis
Residency: Thomas Jefferson University / Rothman Orthopedic Institute
Fellowship:  Columbia University
Board Certification: N/A

I perform all facets of shoulder and elbow surgery for our veterans from simple sports injuries to complex reconstructive surgery and everything in between. 

I enjoy spending time outdoors with my wife and dog, fishing, going on the boat and staying active playing recreational sports.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Frank Voss MD

Orthopedic Surgeon

VA Charleston health care

Email: Frank.voss@va.gov

Dr. Frank Voss   is board certified in  Orthopedic Surgery. 
Medical School: Harvard
Residency: Harvard Combined Orthopedic Residency. 
Fellowship: Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Chicago, IL
Board Certification: Yes

My main clinical service is joint replacement and revisions of those.  I sometimes do osteotomies to correct deformity of the leg too. 

In my free time I race Master's swimming and USMS triathlons (almost strictly Olympic distance).
I spend time with my wife, children and grandchildren and read.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ 

