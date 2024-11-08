This is a page to introduce our orthopedics staff
Brandon Rogalski MD
Orthopedic Surgeon - Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
VA Charleston health care
Email: Brandon.Rogalski@Va.gov
Dr. Brandon Rogalski is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in shoulder and elbow surgery. He is Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at MUSC.
Medical School: Washington University in St. Louis
Residency: Thomas Jefferson University / Rothman Orthopedic Institute
Fellowship: Columbia University
Board Certification: N/A
I perform all facets of shoulder and elbow surgery for our veterans from simple sports injuries to complex reconstructive surgery and everything in between.
I enjoy spending time outdoors with my wife and dog, fishing, going on the boat and staying active playing recreational sports.
Frank Voss MD
Orthopedic Surgeon
VA Charleston health care
Email: Frank.voss@va.gov
Dr. Frank Voss is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery.
Medical School: Harvard
Residency: Harvard Combined Orthopedic Residency.
Fellowship: Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Chicago, IL
Board Certification: Yes
My main clinical service is joint replacement and revisions of those. I sometimes do osteotomies to correct deformity of the leg too.
In my free time I race Master's swimming and USMS triathlons (almost strictly Olympic distance).
I spend time with my wife, children and grandchildren and read.
