This is a page to introduce our otolaryngology staff

Dr. Rodney Schlosser is board certified in Otolaryngology.

Medical School: Mayo Clinic Rochester

Residency: Otolaryngology - University of Virginia at Charlottesville, VA

Fellowship: Rhinology/Sinus surgery - University of Pennsylvania

Board Certification: Yes

I specialize in all disorders of the nose and sinuses, especially complex surgical cases

I have done research at the VA on chronic sinusitis and novel treatments for this condition.

On my free time I go to the beach, hike, bike, paddleboard, spend time with my wife and sons.

