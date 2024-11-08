This is a page to introduce our otolaryngology staff
Rodney Schlosser MD
Surgeon - Otolaryngology
VA Charleston health care
Email: rodney.schlosser@va.gov
Dr. Rodney Schlosser is board certified in Otolaryngology.
Medical School: Mayo Clinic Rochester
Residency: Otolaryngology - University of Virginia at Charlottesville, VA
Fellowship: Rhinology/Sinus surgery - University of Pennsylvania
Board Certification: Yes
I specialize in all disorders of the nose and sinuses, especially complex surgical cases
I have done research at the VA on chronic sinusitis and novel treatments for this condition.
On my free time I go to the beach, hike, bike, paddleboard, spend time with my wife and sons.
William Albergotti
MD
VA Charleston health care
Email: william.albergotti@va.gov
Dr. William Albergotti is board certified in Otolaryngology.
Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina
Residency: University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Fellowship: Head & Neck Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina
Board Certification: Yes
Head and neck surgeons treat benign and cancerous tumors of the head and neck including skin, thyroid, mouth, throat, salivary glands, sinuses and parathyroid. We are the team leaders for treatment of head and neck cancer and help to coordinate care both within and outside of the VA.
