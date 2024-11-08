This is a page to introduce our vascular surgery staff

Dr. Thomas Brothers is board certified in vascular surgery.

Medical School: University of Michigan

Residency: University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, Michigan

Fellowship: University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, Michigan

Board Certification: Yes

I have been are the Ralph H. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center since 1991. As Chief of Vascular Surgery at this hospital, I lead an outstanding team of individuals committed to outstanding patient care

I have been involved in clinical research focused primarily on arterial occlusive disease of the legs. My special interest has been on developing models to predict the outcomes of treatment in order to improve patient quality of life to the greatest extent.

In my free time I enjoy the outdoors and outdoor activities with my family.

