Beneficiary travel office new customer service hours.

Starting Monday, December 9, the beneficiary travel office will have new customer service hours.

On Monday, December 9, 2024, you can visit with the beneficiary travel team during the following days and times:

Monday - Thursday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

If you need assistance, please call 307-778-7552 or you can secure message the team via My HealtheVet.

