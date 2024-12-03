Beneficiary Travel Office New Customer Service Hours
Starting Monday, December 9, the beneficiary travel office will have new customer service hours.
When:
Mon. Dec 9, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Where:
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY
Cost:
Free
On Monday, December 9, 2024, you can visit with the beneficiary travel team during the following days and times:
- Monday - Thursday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday
8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
If you need assistance, please call 307-778-7552 or you can secure message the team via My HealtheVet.