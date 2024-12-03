Skip to Content

Beneficiary Travel Office New Customer Service Hours

Starting Monday, December 9, the beneficiary travel office will have new customer service hours.

Mon. Dec 9, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm MT

2360 East Pershing Boulevard

Cheyenne, WY

Free

On Monday, December 9, 2024, you can visit with the beneficiary travel team during the following days and times:

  • Monday - Thursday
    8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Friday
    8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

If you need assistance, please call 307-778-7552 or you can secure message the team via My HealtheVet.

