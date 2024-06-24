The Veterans Integration to Academic Leadership (VITAL) program strives to enhance academic retention and success through:

On-campus clinical care and coordination Improving understanding of Veterans' unique strengths and challenges through education and training delivered to the campus community Collaborating with the local VA medical center, the Veterans Benefits Administration, campus faculty and staff members, and community resources.

We understand the unique factors facing student Veterans. Whether you are a Veteran or an active duty service member, or you work at a college, university, or non-profit organization, we encourage you to use our vast array of resources and information.

VITAL supports Veterans’ successful integration into college and university campus life through:

Promotion of positive cohesion between Veterans and the entire learning community through campus and community clinical education and training

Seamless access to VA health care services and on-campus clinical counseling

Providing efficient care coordination of all available services.

*For help, answers to questions about the VITAL program, or more information on accessing help, please contact Dr. Delia Sosa at or Delia.Sosa@va.gov https://www.va.gov/cheyenne-health-care/health-services/

Monday 8am-5pm

Tuesday 8am-5pm

Wednesday 8am-5pm

Thursday 8am-5pm

Friday 8am-5pm

