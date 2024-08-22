PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program

Program Overview

Our site offers a smaller, more intimate setting, a fast-paced clinical learning environment, and the ability to customize your schedule to create an experience that satisfies your personal goals.

2 resident positions available

Required core rotations including Amb care, Acute care, Mental health, Inpatient, Outpatient and Anti-coag

rotations including Amb care, Acute care, Mental health, Inpatient, Outpatient and Anti-coag Elective rotations, selected from a wide variety

rotations, selected from a wide variety Longitudinal rotations to gain mastery and follow patients over time

rotations to gain mastery and follow patients over time Required resident project to improve the quality of care provided to veterans

Attend ASHP Midyear and Mountain States Residency (or equivalent) Conferences

Cheyenne is in close proximity to the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy, offering multiple opportunities for teaching and precepting pharmacy students.

With continued and accelerated growth, despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, both our pharmacy services and residency program are continually evaluating areas in which to expand. Oncology is the newest resident elective experience and will first be offered during the 2022-2023 year.

We are very excited about the opportunities we are able to create for residents, students, and most importantly our Veterans. Our dedicated preceptors are standing by, ready to help you navigate an exciting year!

The Cheyenne VA Health Care System (CVAHCS) takes a proactive approach to patient care. The pharmacist is a fully integrated member of the multidisciplinary care team and is responsible for supporting patients from multiple angles.

Throughout the residency year you will gain invaluable knowledge in a wide variety of challenging experiences.

Required Rotations

Pharmacy Informatics

Outpatient Pharmacy

Inpatient Pharmacy

Ambulatory Care

Anticoagulation

Internal Medicine

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

Pain Management

Elective Rotations

Mental Health

Population Health & Management

Oncology

Advanced experience of a required rotation

Critical Care at local hospital

Required Longitudinal Rotations

Management

Ambulatory Care

Anticoagulation

Inpatient & outpatient Staffing

Home Based Primary care (HBPC)

Process/Quality Improvement Project

Application Requirements

Application Deadline

January 7, 2025. Submit through PhORCAS

Applicant Prerequisites

Doctor of Pharmacy from an Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) accredited School of Pharmacy

U.S. Citizenship

Successful completion of pre‐employment physical and federal background investigation

Additional Requirements

Letter of Intent

Proof of U.S. Citizenship

Curriculum Vitae

Official Transcripts

Three Letters of Recommendation

Program Benefits

Competitive Annual Stipend (& potential for dual appointment)

11 Paid Holidays

Annual (13 days) & Sick Leave (13 days)

Health Care Benefits

Tiffany Jastorff Gillies, PharmD

Residency Program Director

307-778-7550, ext. 4843

Tiffany.JastorffGillies@va.gov

About our Health Care System

Since 1934, the Cheyenne VA Health Care System has been improving the health of men and women who have so proudly served our nation. We are a 76 bed hospital that services about 68,000 Veterans living in the tristate area of Southeastern WY, Northeastern CO and Southwestern NE. Outreach Medical Clinic available in Loveland, CO and a mobile clinic for surrounding rural areas.

Resident Testimonials

I am so proud to have been a Cheyenne VA Pharmacy Resident! Providing care to today’s Veteran population has been the most rewarding experience of my professional career. The opportunities available, allowed me to tailor my residency experience to my professional and personal interests and goals which led me into accepting a full time position at the CVAHCS where I get to 'Serve those who served.'

- F. Allen Webb, III, PharmD, BCPS 2015 PGY1 Resident, CH

I want to express a most sincere THANK YOU to everyone here at the Cheyenne/Noco VA facilities. You guys have been so amazing and supportive not only during this residency year, but also in the multiple student rotations I had here as a going all the way back to my P1 year! During this last year I have learned so much and gained so much valuable experience and knowledge that I will benefit from throughout my career. I cannot thank you all enough for the time, effort, and kindness you all provided me as preceptors, and as amazing non-preceptor pharmacists and techs. I am not elegant with words, so I won’t say any more, but THANK YOU!

- Christopher Brayton, PharmD 2024 PGY1 Resident

This has been one of the best years of my life & that’s because of the incredible people I have been surrounded with. You all have helped me grow so much not only as a pharmacist but also as a human. I am genuinely so sad to go but hope I can stay in touch throughout the years. I will sincerely cherish all the fun days at work that never felt like “work” & hope you know how big of a blessing you all have been in my life. Your team (CHY & NOCO) is truly one of a kind (in the best way) & I hope you all can take time to appreciate that.

- Madison Styles, PharmD 2024 PGY1 Resident

Resident Destinations

Check out where some of our past residents landed a first job out of residency!