PACT Act event
When:
Sat. Aug 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
9301 Madison Street
Crown Point, IN
Cost:
Free
PACT Act claims clinic - The PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA Health Care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam Era, Gulf War Era, and Post 9/11 Era.
Staff from VHA will be on hand to provide healthcare enrollment, and toxic exposure appointment scheduling. Staff from VBA will be on had to file claims and answer benefits questions.