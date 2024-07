PACT Act event

When: Sat. Aug 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: 9301 Madison Street Crown Point, IN Get directions on Google Maps to Adam Benjamin Jr., Veterans' Administration Outpatient Clinic Cost: Free





PACT Act claims clinic - The PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA Health Care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam Era, Gulf War Era, and Post 9/11 Era.

Staff from VHA will be on hand to provide healthcare enrollment, and toxic exposure appointment scheduling. Staff from VBA will be on had to file claims and answer benefits questions.

Other VA events