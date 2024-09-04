Women Warriors: Service, Support, & Sisterhood Jesse Brown VA Medical Center Women’s Health Program presents Women Warriors: Service, Support, & Sisterhood When: Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Malcolm X College 1900 W. Jackson Blvd Chicago, IL Cost: Free





Register Registration is optional, but preferred. Scan the QR code on the attached flyer, or use this link.

Who: Jesse Brown VA Medical Center Women’s Health Program

What: Women Warriors: Service, Support, & Sisterhood event

Where: City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College

When: Friday, October 11th, 2024, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Why: This event is dedicated to celebrating and supporting Women Veterans. Join us for a gathering of Women Veterans for a day of empowerment, connection, and resources! Enjoy music, access to valuable support, and the chance to connect with a strong community of fellow Women Veterans.

REGISTER: Scan the QR code or click the link to register: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44A8A62CAAFEC61-51019372-women

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor and having a table for resources, please reach out to Ms. Angela St. Paul at angela.stpaul@va.gov

