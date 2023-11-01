News releases
Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center kicking off “Veterans Information Week” May 8-12 in partnership with Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th)
Newsletter Spring 2023
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center Celebrates VA’s Health Professions Education (HPE) Week
November is Native American Heritage Month, a time when we recognize the rich and diverse history and traditions of American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/ANs) and their critical contributions to the nation.
The American College of Emergency Physicians accredited the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center (Jesse Brown VAMC) as a Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded Jesse Brown VA Medical Center physiatrist Dr. Jacqueline Neal the Mark Wolcott Award for Excellence in Clinical Care Delivery. The award is the highest honor for healthcare providers within the VA.
Doctors and researchers from Jesse Brown VAMC published a study focused on Veterans' willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The research shows the importance of patients’ trust in physicians, healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical manufacturers & the government when making health decisions.
Beginning in January 2022, veterans in Cook County court will receive help from their fellow veterans at the University of Chicago through their Office for Military-Affiliated Communities (OMAC) Veteran Restorative Justice Project.
In November, Jesse Brown VA Medical Center became one of the first VA Medical Centers to no longer use an outdated calculator that included race to measure kidney health. This is the first of many future changes to remove race-based factors from healthcare & provide equitable care for all Veterans.