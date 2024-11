Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)

When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





To help Veterans & their support person learn basic to advanced healthy cooking techniques that they can apply at home.

Please call 740-773-1141 x16351 for more information.

Point of contact: Rachel Willis

Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Wed. Dec 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Wed. Jan 15, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Wed. Feb 19, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Wed. Mar 19, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Wed. Apr 16, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Wed. May 21, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Wed. Jun 18, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Wed. Jul 16, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Wed. Aug 20, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Wed. Sep 17, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Wed. Oct 15, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Other VA events